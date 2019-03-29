Visiongain Publishes Global Flat Glass Coatings Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Flat Glass Coatings Market by Types of Resin (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy), by Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, and Nano-based), by Application (Mirror, Solar Power, Automotive & Transportation, Architectural, Decorative), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Flat glass contains higher magnesium oxide and sodium oxide content, and a lower silica, calcium oxide, and aluminium oxide content compared to the container glass.

• These glasses are coated with a thin layers of specialized coating that makes it reflective to the radiation from heat inside or outside the structure.

• Specialized coatings are important to maintain the durability and strength of the glasses.

Market Overview and Trends

• Several advanced glass applications require additional processing such as coating technologies for advanced building or solar applications.

• Most common coating technologies focused on today are self-cleaning, anti-reflective, infra-red reflective and low-emission coatings for architectural, automotive, and PV solar panel applications.

• Also, a variety of techniques are available to apply thin films of coating onto flat glass.

• The most widely used of these techniques for producing high-quality functional coatings include physical vapor deposition (PVD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD).

• Before selecting a right technique, it is essential to consider the performance and handling factors that best meet product and manufacturing needs.

• Currently, large number of companies and research laboratories are focusing on development of advanced coating technologies that help improve the energy savings and performance of glass.

• These studies have resulted in development of new and innovative flat glass coating materials and machines that would simplify the process and provide efficient results.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-flat-glass-coatings-market-2019-2029/

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Globally, the construction industry is booming considerably as there is tremendous growth in the demand for commercial and residential properties.

• There is rise construction spending from various governments, with respect to growing urbanization and infrastructural plans.

• These infrastructural developments across various developed and developing economies is expected to be the major factor that contributes to demand for flat glass coatings during the forecast period.

• Moreover, rapid developments in other industrial sectors including transport, social and commercial infrastructure, government accommodation, renewable energy, and defense infrastructure will further increase the growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Stringent regulatory policies and environmental challenges

• Raw material price volatility

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-flat-glass-coatings-market-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The flat glass coatings market is segmented on the types of resin, technology, application and geography.

Types of Resin

• Polyurethane Market, 2019-2029

• Acrylic Market, 2019-2029

• Epoxy Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Technology

• Solvent-Based Market, 2019-2029

• Water-Based Market, 2019-2029

• Nano-Based Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Mirror Market, 2019-2029

• Solar Power Market, 2019-2029

• Automotive and Transportation Market, 2019-2029

• Architectural Market, 2019-2029

• Decorative Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Flat glass coating market is highly competitive with presence of numerous established as well as emerging players. These players mainly focus on product innovation as it offers new growth opportunities in the market.

• Companies also adopt mergers and acquisitions as it helps enhance their geographic presence as well as strengthen their technological expertise.

• In 2016 Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. acquired the flat glass business from PPG and expansion of its coating production capability with the construction of a jumbo MSVD glass coater.

Major Market Players:

Arkema, FENZI, Ferro Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, Vitro Architectural Glass, NIPPONPAINT, SunGuard (Guardian Glass), Hesse, DIAMON-FUSION INTERNATIONAL, and Tribos Coatings.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Advanced Nanotech Lab

Anhui Sinograce Chemical

Apogee Enterprises (Viracon)

Arkema

Bee Cool Glass Coatings

Casix

CCM GmbH

Diamon-Fusion

DOW Corning

Fenzi

Ferro

Glas Trösch

Hesse

Nano-Care Deutschland

Nanonix Japan

Nanoshine

Nanotech Coatings

Nippon Paint

Pearl Nano

Sherwin-Williams

Sunguard (Guardian Glass)

Tribos Coatings

Vitro

Warren Paint & Color

Yantai Jialong Nano Industry

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg