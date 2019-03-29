sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,008 Euro		-0,096
-1,57 %
WKN: A0MV90 ISIN: GB00B1Z4ST84 Ticker-Symbol: PRVA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,926
6,04
15:54
5,94
6,056
15:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC6,008-1,57 %