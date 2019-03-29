Nasdaq Riga decided on March 29, 2019 to reverse its March 27, 2019 decision to suspend trading in AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN code: LV0000100501) shares taking into account the application submitted by the company requesting not to suspend the trading. At the same time Nasdaq Riga decided to suspend trading in AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN code: LV0000100501) shares with the start of the April 1, 2019 Exchange trading session, due to the contradictional information in the mass media which might become an obstacle to transparent and fair trading. In accordance to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 11.2.1, in extraordinary circumstances, in order to protect the interests of investors, the Exchange may suspend trading in the financial instruments of the issuer. Decision on the trading resumption will be published immediately after it will be taken by Nasdaq Riga. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.