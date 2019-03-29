Some 328,000 single-family homes could install rooftop PV systems for self-consumption in Spain, according to a new report published by Solarwatt. This means the country has the potential to deploy around 1.5 GW of residential PV capacity over the next three years.Solarwatt Spain, a subsidiary of German PV panel and storage system manufacturer Solarwatt, this week presented the first Spanish Observatory of Residential Photovoltaic Self-Consumption (Observatorio Español del Autoconsumo Fotovoltaico Residencial) report, a complete study prepared by Análisis e Investigación (Grupo AiE) on the Spanish ...

