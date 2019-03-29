sprite-preloader
29.03.2019
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klaipedos Nafta: Amended Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos Nafta registered after the increase of the authorised capital

On 29 March 2019 amended Articles of Association AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) had been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania after the increase of authorised capital of the Company and the new shares of the Company are registered with the Nasdaq CSD, SE.

Following the increase of the authorised capital of the Company, such capital is equal to EUR 110 476 193,97 and is divided into 380 952 393 units of shares, which grant 380 952 393 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 0.29.


Enclosure: Articles of Association of the Company, registered on 29 March 2019 (15 pages).

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

