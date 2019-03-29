TTC Protocol: Aiming to Improve its User Experience, ALIVE, a Short-video Editing & Sharing App, has Launched its New 'Power System'

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / In the social networking industry, a common issue all app developers are facing, is how to encourage users to be be more active online? ALIVE, a popular short video editing and sharing app among millennials, has found a solution. The recent introduction of its new 'power system', aims to incentivize users to stay more active online, produce more content and interact more with one another online.

The power system accumulates and calculates all user contributions on ALIVE into a grading system. This means sharing, liking, commenting and even simple actions like logging in will generate 'power points' and users will be graded and upgrade their levels according to the points accumulated. The power system rates activity and popularity of users within the app, and a user with a higher level will obtain unique privileges. There will be a weekly ranking board showing the top 30 highest users. Users featured on this board will not only gain a badge for their profile that will be visible to all users on the platform, but, also will have access to special privileges like unlocking the special feature stickers, priority recommendation rights and much more.

Since the acquisition of ALIVE by the blockchain firm, TTC Protocol, in july of 2018, having the chance to be part of the next generation of social networks, ALIVE has performed so well that it has featured on the top recommendations of the Apple app store in South Korea. ALIVE allows users to utilize its platform to share and edit videos and express their creativity. Through the power system upgrade and optimization, ALIVE wishes to not only incentivize users to stay more active online, but is also preparing for the integration of TTC protocol's unique reward engine.

TTC Protocol is a blockchain protocol created for social networks to seamlessly implement a reward system for user participation, by fairly and transparently rewarding users who contribute to the social network. Through its vision to integrate with social media networks,TTC aims to build a blockchain for billions.TTC's main net Rigi is set to be launched on Mar 31, 2019, with its reward engine scheduled to launch in April of 2019. Therefore, after the implementation of its power system, ALIVE is one step closer to accomplishing its plan of rewarding users with TTC tokens according to their contributions and activity indicated by their power level.

The total amount of users on ALIVE has grown significantly since last year, with many new users joining the community daily. ALIVE now has over more than 13 million users. With the constant system optimization and technology development, ALIVE's goal is to provide the best user experience by rewarding users through its new power system.This will encourage users to share their stories through videos, while being fairly compensated and rewarded for their time and contributions via a blockchain technology solution.

SOURCE: TTC Protocol

