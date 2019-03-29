ISLE 2019 Attracts Top LED Industry Leaders to Present Hundreds of New Display Products

GUANGZHOU, China, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE or "the Fair"), a four-day flagship event in the LED industry, has welcomed over 1,800 participating companies including top LED manufacturers, distributors, service vendors and advertisers.

The Fair has also organized more than 30 forums for participants and the LED industry to exchange ideas on the future of LED solutions and advertising trends. ISLE has brought together a large number of LED product manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their latest technology. Highlights include:

- LED Displays:

Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd (Absen): Absen's Aries Series (featuring the 1.5mm pixel pitch AX1.5) allows for a much broader range of colors, while being road-rugged to meet the growing demand for sub-2mm fine pitch LEDs at events like auto shows, product launches, meetings and live TV broadcasting. It is also ideal for fixed installations.

Aoto Electronics: CLD Series (Mini LED) equipped with various pixel pitch solutions (P0.9/P1.2/P1.5/P1.8/P2.5)

Ledman Optoelectronic: Chip-on-board (COB) display technology and a series of display solutions (P0.9/P1.2/P1.5) that meet the needs across wide range of scenarios

Hikvision: Touchable interactive displays

Cedar Electronics: Cedar COB LEDs come with waterproof, shockproof, wide view angle and signal/power backup features. Cedar has presented its 0.7mm/o.9mm/1.1mm fine pitch COB products at the Fair.

Shenzhen Scree Optoelectronic: Outdoor LED displays with high efficiency and low energy waste

Shanxi high-tech Huaye Electronic Group: Small Pixel Series mini LED displays with dual voltage power supply system, high performance PWM chip, HDR technology and AR/VR technology compatibility

Lightking: Its ES(S)7 model comes with advanced stability, high protection and energy-saving technology

- Rental LED displays and innovative applications:

Lightlink: The Glory E Series Rental LED (P2.6mm/P3.9mm) is built with wireless modular components and can be independently disassembled and is compatible with various products.

Dark Light Technology: Outdoor rental LED display (P1.9)

Huaxia Luster : Its small pixel pitch LED display (P1.56/P1.95/P2.4/P2.9) has shown great stability during the four-day fair and can be quickly installed.

An Shan Dae Wha Display: Its V3.0 rental display is built with a HUB board design, and can save 90% of on-site maintenance time compared with traditional rental displays.

YipLED: Its Transparent LED Display became famous at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea last year, and the soft display has also caught attention at the Fair.

Ledaming Technology: Its Transparent LED Display (P3.9-7.8) can be installed within the 5cm gap in between glasses. It features 78% light transmittance, which does not affect indoor lighting. The size can be customized according to the architectural dimensions to fit different scenarios.

YES Tech: Its Magic Stage S Series LED provides a mix of large outdoor large display, conventional floor tile display, curved screen, and more to provide an advanced stage lighting experience.

M-Shine LED: Rental Outdoor LED Display

Ding Li LED: Their Interactive LED Tile Display is waterproof and durable. The product can interact with the audience with displays powered by smart sensor technology, mechanical sensing technology and 2D/3D image restoration technology.

- Other LED Display products/accessories:

Nationstar: Components including RS-1515MBAM, RS-C1415MBAR and RS-C1921MBAR series

MLS: Innovative solutions for LED Displays, including cinema solutions that can present the real colors of nature. Its PCB board can also avoid sound-blocking.

Linsn Technology: Its LINSN X9000 4K Video Processor is compatible with a variety of video input sources and comes with an HDR function.

Nova Star: D12 plug-in seamless switch and NovaPro UHD Jr 4K video processor

Huidu Technology: HD-VP210 video processor

VD Wall: LVP 609 LED video process that supports input sources including UHD/FHD/HD/SD

Haichuan Baina Technology: 200W power system with high conversion efficiency

Chenglian Power Supply: Waterproof outdoor LED power system

About ISLE

The 2019 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and smart advertising signs.

