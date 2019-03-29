

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal consumer price inflation was stable in March, flash data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in March, the same rate of increase as in February.



The core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, eased to 0.7 percent in March from 1.0 percent in the previous month.



Energy inflation accelerated to 1.3 percent in March from a negative 0.7 percent in February.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.8 percent, reversing 0.2 percent decline in February.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in March, which was less than the 0.9 percent rise in February.



Compared to the previous month, HICP rose 2.1 percent in March, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.



Separate data from Statistics Portugal showed that industrial production fell 2.5 percent year-on-year in February after a 3.3 percent fall in January.



Excluding energy, industrial production grew 0.6 percent in February, reversing a 2.8 percent in January.



Retail sales climbed 4.5 percent annually in February, following a 5.3 percent rise in January.



The unemployment rate eased to 6.3 percent in February from 6.6 percent in the previous four months.



