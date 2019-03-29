SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their portfolio analysis engagement for a professional services company.

Project background

The client wanted to provide a robust portfolio that can withstand downturns in different sectors while leveraging business opportunities. The total project engagement period for this specific requirement was eight months.

Objective 1: The company wanted to strategically allocate direct business resources to increase their profitability.

They were also keen on identifying ways to reduce excess spend.

They were also keen on identifying ways to reduce excess spend.

"Portfolio analysis highlights the trade-off between the returns on an investment and the risks associated with that investment. This enables companies to improve their overall return by making prudent business decisions," says Srinivas R (Manager Procurement Services at SpendEdge)

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of eight months, the client a leading professional services firm (PSF) - formulated potent business strategies and made a large-scale acquisition to increase their footprint outside of the United States. The services offered helped them to:

Re-profile their business and improve service offerings to rank in the top tier of the industry.

Identify regions where the potential for sustained growth was higher and make investments.

Increasing footprint in different countries requires is not as easy as it seems.

SpendEdge's portfolio analysis solution helped the professional services company to strategize their direct business resources. Our analysis provided them with insights to improve their service offerings and increase profitability. The solution offered helped the client to improve their rankings by five positions in the international market.



