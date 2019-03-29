

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - A lawsuit was filed against Boeing Co. (BA) for a fatal crash involving the company's Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines earlier in March.



On March 10, a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board. The 737 MAX 8 is Boeing's best-selling aircraft.



The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Chicago on behalf of the estate of Ethiopian Airlines passenger Jackson Musoni, a citizen of Rwanda, who died in the plane crash.



The lawsuit alleges that Boeing had defectively designed the automated flight control system for the Boeing 737 Max.



'The subject accident occurred because, among other things, Boeing defectively designed a new flight control system for the Boeing 737 Max 8 that automatically and erroneously pushes the aircraft's nose down, and because Boeing failed to warn of the defect,' according to the lawsuit.



The lawsuit also says Boeing failed to warn the public, airlines and pilots of the airplane's allegedly erroneous sensors.



Many countries around the world grounded their Boeing 737 Max jets soon after the Ethiopian Airlines crash.



The U.S. Department of Transportation or DOT is scrutinizing the development of the 737 Max jetliners after another aircraft operated by Indonesia's Lion Air went down in the Java Sea in October 2018 and killed 189 people, just minutes after departing Jakarta.



On Wednesday, Boeing unveiled a software update to the 737 Max fleet that would prevent erroneous data from triggering the anti-stall system that is suspected to have played a role in both the Boeing 737 Max crashes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX