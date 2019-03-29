Chinese polysilicon giant GCL-Poly Energy today posted its financial results for the full year 2018. The company saw a loss of RMB 458.4 million ($68.3 million), which it attributes primarily to China's 31/5 policy.GCL Poly Energy Holdings' 2018 revenue reached RMB 20,565 million ($3 billion), representing a 13.6% decrease compared to the previous year. The company also posted a gross profit of RMB 5,032.9 million and a net loss of RMB 458.4 million - year-on-year drops of 38.6% and 120.2%, respectively. The company's net loss is mainly attributable to an impairment loss on property, plant ...

