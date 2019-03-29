Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on thebenefits of enterprise data integration. Monetizing data has become important for businesses to excel in the competitive landscape. Companies are facing crucial challenges such as reshaping business strategies, operations, and sales on several fronts. Therefore, it is high time that companies develop the ability to replicate and integrate their data. Businesses should accelerate the process of enterprise data integration with modern and real-time data integration solutions using analytics.

Benefits of enterprise data integration:

Enhances the value of data

Enterprise data integration helps in enhancing the approach to master data and metadata management. It makes data more clean, complete, and consistent. It helps in building valuable databases by collecting raw data from different source systems and consolidating such data into new datasets. Also, enterprise data integration solutions aid in integrating data from customer data repositories, data warehouses, and master data hubs. All these processes make data valuable and improve business outcomes.

Identifies new opportunities

Enterprise data integration helps the managers to identify and respond to new market opportunities efficiently. Enterprise data integration can also assist companies to tackle with shifts in the market demand, issues in reputation management, and supply chain disruptions from a single interface.

Boosts efficiency

Enterprise data integration minimizes the time and effort needed for data analysis and also enhances operational control. Also, enterprise data management frameworks allow companies to keep track of the supply chain disruptions and changing market trends. Consequently, this increases organizational efficiency and help in realizing the overall ROI. Apart from improving the skills of an organization, enterprise data integration also focuses on individual performance within the enterprise.Want to know more? Read the complete article here

