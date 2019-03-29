MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 29
Mondi Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)
JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
LSE share code: MNDI
As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.
In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:
29 March 2019
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
On 29 March 2019, conditional awards of shares took place under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|Date of transaction
|29 March 2019
|Class of share
|Ordinary
|Option price
|Nil cost award
|Vesting date
|After the announcement of the final results for 2021 in early 2022
|Additional Information
|The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.
Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|Date of transaction
|29 March 2019
|Class of share
|Ordinary
|Option price
|Nil cost award
|Vesting date
|After the announcement of the final results for 2021 in early 2022
|Performance conditions
|One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2021
|Additional Information
|The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.
The requisite approval for the granting of the awards summarised below was obtained:
|Name
|Position
|Award
|Total number of shares awarded
|Vivien McMenamin
|PDMR
|Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
|4,849
|Vivien McMenamin
|PDMR
|Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
|9,535
|Philip Laubscher
|Company Secretary, Mondi Limited
|Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
|3,122
|Philip Laubscher
|Company Secretary, Mondi Limited
|Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
|7,535
|Peter Oswald
|Director
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|37,868
|Peter Oswald
|Director
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|112,485
|Andrew King
|Director
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|19,619
|Andrew King
|Director
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|58,679
|Markus Gaertner
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|2,642
|Markus Gaertner
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|14,737
|Michael Hakes
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|3,586
|Michael Hakes
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|11,169
|Georg Kasperkovitz
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|8,208
|Georg Kasperkovitz
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|18,537
|John Lindahl
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|9,775
|John Lindahl
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|24,163
|Peter Orisich
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|12,030
|Peter Orisich
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|24,383
|Sara Sizer
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|5,119
|Sara Sizer
|PDMR
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|11,945
|Jenny Hampshire
|Company Secretary, Mondi plc
|Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|2,284
|Jenny Hampshire
|Company Secretary, Mondi plc
|Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|6,092
There follow notification forms for each of the above directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc. In addition, in order to satisfy the Listings Requirements of the JSE, notification forms for the Company Secretaries of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc are also included.
Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi Limited
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value
ZAE000156550
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,849
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Vivien McMenamin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, South Africa
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi Limited
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value
ZAE000156550
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
9,535
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Philip Laubscher
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Company Secretary, Mondi Limited
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi Limited
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value
ZAE000156550
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,122
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Philip Laubscher
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Company Secretary, Mondi Limited
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi Limited
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of no par value
ZAE000156550
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
7,535
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Oswald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
37,868
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Oswald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CEO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
112,485
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
19,619
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Andrew King
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group CFO
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
58,679
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Markus Gaertner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Fibre Packaging/Paper
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,642
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Markus Gaertner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Fibre Packaging/Paper
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,737
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Michael Hakes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,586
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Michael Hakes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group HR Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,169
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Georg Kasperkovitz
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Consumer Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
8,208
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Georg Kasperkovitz
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Consumer Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,537
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|John Lindahl
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Technical and Sustainability Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
9,775
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|John Lindahl
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Technical and Sustainability Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
24,163
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Orisich
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
12,030
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Orisich
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
24,383
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Sara Sizer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Communication and Marketing Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,119
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Sara Sizer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Communication and Marketing Director
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,945
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Jenny Hampshire
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Company Secretary, Mondi plc
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,284
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Jenny Hampshire
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Company Secretary, Mondi plc
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
6,092
Nil
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market