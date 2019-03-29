sprite-preloader
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 29

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of those interests (and changes to those interests) of directors of both entities, the respective company secretaries and persons discharging managerial responsibilities across the Group and, in certain instances, the directors of major subsidiaries of Mondi Limited in the securities of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc which are required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

In accordance with Rules 3.63-3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules we advise of the following:

29 March 2019

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AND MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 29 March 2019, conditional awards of shares took place under the Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

Date of transaction29 March 2019
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost award
Vesting dateAfter the announcement of the final results for 2021 in early 2022
Additional InformationThe share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

Mondi Limited and Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction29 March 2019
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost award
Vesting dateAfter the announcement of the final results for 2021 in early 2022
Performance conditionsOne half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2021
Additional InformationThe LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Mondi DLC Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three days commencing with the announcement of results.

The requisite approval for the granting of the awards summarised below was obtained:

NamePositionAwardTotal number of shares awarded
Vivien McMenaminPDMRMondi Limited Bonus Share Plan4,849
Vivien McMenaminPDMRMondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan9,535
Philip LaubscherCompany Secretary, Mondi LimitedMondi Limited Bonus Share Plan3,122
Philip LaubscherCompany Secretary, Mondi LimitedMondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan7,535
Peter OswaldDirectorMondi plc Bonus Share Plan37,868
Peter OswaldDirectorMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan112,485
Andrew KingDirectorMondi plc Bonus Share Plan19,619
Andrew KingDirectorMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan58,679
Markus GaertnerPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan2,642
Markus GaertnerPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan14,737
Michael HakesPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan3,586
Michael HakesPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan11,169
Georg KasperkovitzPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan8,208
Georg KasperkovitzPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan18,537
John LindahlPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan9,775
John LindahlPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan24,163
Peter OrisichPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan12,030
Peter OrisichPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan24,383
Sara SizerPDMRMondi plc Bonus Share Plan5,119
Sara SizerPDMRMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan11,945
Jenny HampshireCompany Secretary, Mondi plcMondi plc Bonus Share Plan2,284
Jenny HampshireCompany Secretary, Mondi plcMondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan6,092

There follow notification forms for each of the above directors/PDMRs of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc. In addition, in order to satisfy the Listings Requirements of the JSE, notification forms for the Company Secretaries of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc are also included.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil4,849
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

4,849


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameVivien McMenamin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, South Africa
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil9,535
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

9,535


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePhilip Laubscher
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary, Mondi Limited
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil3,122
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

3,122


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePhilip Laubscher
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary, Mondi Limited
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi Limited
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of no par value



ZAE000156550
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi Limited Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil7,535
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

7,535


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Oswald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil37,868
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

37,868


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Oswald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CEO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s) Volume(s)
GrantNil112,485
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

112,485


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil19,619
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

19,619


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAndrew King
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup CFO
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil58,679
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

58,679


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMarkus Gaertner
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Fibre Packaging/Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil2,642
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

2,642


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMarkus Gaertner
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Fibre Packaging/Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil14,737
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

14,737


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMichael Hakes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup HR Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil3,586
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

3,586


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameMichael Hakes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup HR Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil11,169
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

11,169


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameGeorg Kasperkovitz
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Consumer Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil8,208
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

8,208


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameGeorg Kasperkovitz
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Consumer Packaging
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil18,537
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

18,537


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameJohn Lindahl
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical and Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil9,775
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

9,775


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameJohn Lindahl
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Technical and Sustainability Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil24,163
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

24,163


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil12,030
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

12,030


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NamePeter Orisich
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Uncoated Fine Paper
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil24,383
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

24,383


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameSara Sizer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Communication and Marketing Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil5,119
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

5,119


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameSara Sizer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Communication and Marketing Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil11,945
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

11,945


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameJenny Hampshire
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary, Mondi plc
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil2,284
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

2,284


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameJenny Hampshire
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary, Mondi plc
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GrantNil6,092
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

6,092


Nil
e)Date of transaction2019-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

