WKN: A1H9DR ISIN: MHY2745C1021 Ticker-Symbol: G7L 
Branche
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Partners LP announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.golarlngpartners.com (http://www.golarlngpartners.com/)) and unitholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

March 29, 2019
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
2018 Annual Report Form 20-F (http://hugin.info/147317/R/2240174/883139.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golar LNG Partners L.P. via Globenewswire

