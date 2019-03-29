A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on everything you need to know about benchmarking in healthcare. This resource provides detailed insights into the benefits of benchmarking in healthcare and some of the key types of benchmarking that healthcare providers must consider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005414/en/

Types of benchmarking in healthcare. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Benchmarking establishes a standard of excellence for comparing a product, business function, or an enterprise as a whole so that gaps can be identified, and measures can be taken to rectify these deviations. Healthcare companies that have adopted this have found a way to identify their strengths and weakness and formulate a plan of action for improvement. It helps healthcare providers improve efficiency, quality of care, patient safety, and patient satisfaction.

Formulating the right strategies may not prove to be easy in the case of complex healthcare markets. Request Free Brochure to know how our solutions can help you overcome this challenge.

4 types of benchmarking in healthcare

Internal benchmarking

Internal benchmarking takes place between departments, divisions, or offices within a healthcare organization. This is particularly important because many healthcare organizations are located across various geographies, in this case it is necessary to examine processes and implement a particular set of measures across those locations. Monitoring this measure across all branches of the organization may shed light on issues that need to be addressed and help specific branches improve their processes or practices.

Competitive benchmarking

Comparing a healthcare organization's metrics with that of their direct competitors or other counterparts in the industry is known as competitive benchmarking. This involves comparing the company's metrics against hospital or clinics serving in the same geographic location. Healthcare providers can also look at the processes of organizations operating in a different market in order to draw inspiration on how their own operations can be improved.

Keeping track of the dynamic market conditions helps companies differentiate themselves and stay ahead of the market competition. This becomes easier with an experienced market intelligence partner. Gain more insights into our service portfolio. Request a free proposal

Functional benchmarking

Functional benchmarking is used to compare healthcare organization to those in a different industry that may have a similar metric or process that they could learn from. Functional comparisons are great for when they are backed by operational data to improve processes

Generic benchmarking

Generic benchmarking is used to look beyond a data set and focus more on general processes. The idea behind generic benchmarks is to introduce new thinking in healthcare. In this case, healthcare providers may not chart themselves against the benchmark for an actual comparison, rather they might use the new dataset to drive change into the organization.

Request for more information and know how we can help you create robust market intelligence strategies that will give you a first-mover advantage in the market.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005414/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us