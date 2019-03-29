Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Statement regarding Northgate plc ("Northgate")

29 March 2019

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Statement regarding Northgate plc ("Northgate")

Crystal Amber Fund notes and welcomes yesterday's announcement from Northgate that its Chairman, Andrew Page, had resigned from the board with immediate effect.

On 11 March 2019, the Fund wrote to Northgate requisitioning a general meeting of shareholders to seek the removal of Andrew Page and the appointment of a new, independent director, Steve Smith.

As a result of Andrew Page's resignation and the focus on the search for a new Chairman, the Fund has today written to Northgate withdrawing its requisition of a general meeting of shareholders.

The Fund looks forward to Northgate identifying and appointing a new Chairman, ideally with relevant industry experience, who will be focused on delivering the best outcome for Northgate's stakeholders, including recognising and being open to releasing Northgate's strategic value.

The Fund expects the board of Northgate to consult with its shareholders regarding this important appointment.

