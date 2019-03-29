Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: availability of the 2018 Registration document 29-March-2019 / 17:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the availability of its 2018 Registration Document. Voltalia announces today that its 2018 Registration document (covering the 01/01/2018 - 31/12/2018 period) has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and is now available to the public. The Registration Document includes: · the annual financial report; · the management report including notably social, societal and environmental information; · the Statutory auditors' reports and the information related to their fees; · the Board of directors' report on corporate governance; and · information on the share buyback program. The document is available today in French on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company's website (www.voltalia.com). The English version of the document will also be made available shortly on the Company's website. Next on the agenda: Q1 2019 revenues on April 24, 2019 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities, with a total capacity of 911 MW either in operation or construction as of today. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With 550 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Press Contact: J. Jullia Lauzon +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-ven Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SPTFYVKQAV [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext VLTSA Ticker: AMF Category: Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates EQS News ID: 793871 End of Announcement EQS News Service 793871 29-March-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=793871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fd936c858c9c7e79cf0474789cfddafc&application_id=793871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

