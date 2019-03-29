Kitron ASA: Kitron: Publishing of Annual Report for 2018

(2019-03-29) The Board of Directors of Kitron ASA has approved the Annual Report for 2018. The financial accounts remain unchanged compared with the fourth quarter report.

The Annual Report is attached and is also published at www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com).

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO and acting CEO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.6 billion in 2018 and has about 1,700 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Kitron-Annual-report-2018_web (http://hugin.info/197/R/2240149/883159.pdf)



