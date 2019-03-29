

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Friday, extending gains to a fourth successive day, as optimism about U.S.-China trade negotiations and data showing an improvement in the leading indicator aided sentiment and prompted investors to pick up shares.



The benchmark SMI closed with a gain of 71.91 points, or 0.76%, at 9,477.84, slightly off the day's high of 9,482.55.



On Thursday, the SMI ended up 15.34 points, or 0.16%, at 9,405.93.



Julius Baer gained nearly 2.5%, rebounding from recent losses. Adecco Group ended 2.4% up, Swatch Group gained 2.2% and Lonza added nearly 2%.



Sika gained about 2%. The company announced that it has appointed Philippe Jost as the new head of its construction division.



Credit Suisse too ended nearly 2% up. Richemont, UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding, ABB and Roche Holding gained 1 to 1.9%.



Nestle ended modestly lower. According to reports, a U.S. federal judge rejected the company's bid to dismiss a revised lawsuit claiming that it defrauded consumers by filling bottles of its Poland Spring water with ordinary groundwater.



Meanwhile, according to a Bloomberg report, Colgate-Palmolive is among the bidders for the consumer arm of Nestle's skin-care business.



In economic news, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said Switzerland's economy is likely to face weak growth in the coming months, despite a halt in the downward trend in the leading indicator which hit a four-month high in March.



The KOF Economic Barometer rose to 97.4 from 93 in February. Economists had forecast a score of 93.8. The latest rise in the index was the first in six months.



The latest reading was the highest since November, when the reading was 98.9. The February reading was revised up from 92.4.



Positive impulses from the manufacturing industry contributed to the improvement in March.



In production, which combines manufacturing and construction, the positive trend was mainly due to better assessment of the intermediate products, order backlogs and the overall business situation, the report from KOF said.



Earlier this week, the KOF slashed the Swiss growth forecast for this year to 1% from 1.6% seen in December, citing slowdown in the country's key export markets.



GDP Growth was 2.5% in 2018. For 2020, the KOF retained the growth projection at 2.1%.



Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.62%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed higher by 0.86% and 1.02%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.6%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX