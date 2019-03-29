Erytech Pharma S.A.: ERYTECH Announces Filing of 2018 "Document de Référence" and 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

LYON, France, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext Paris: ERYP - Nasdaq: ERYP),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that it had filed its 2018 "Document de Référence" for the year ended December 31, 2018, including the management report and the annual financial report with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)" and its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These documents can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's corporate website). In addition, the "Document de Référence" is also available on the AMF's website) and the Annual Report on Form 20-F is also available on the SEC's website). Printed copies of these documents are also available free of charge, by sending a postal request to the registered offices of ERYTECH Pharma, 60 Avenue Rockefeller, 69008 in Lyon (France).

About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs.

ERYTECH's primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival. The Company's lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell's altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. ERYTECH is also developing erymethionase, which consists of methionine-gamma-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers.

ERYTECH produces product candidates at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and at the American Red Cross in Philadelphia, USA. A large-scale GMP manufacturing facility is under construction in New Jersey, USA.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

CONTACTS