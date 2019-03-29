

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the modest pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries saw some further downside during trading on Friday.



Bond prices climbed off their worst levels after coming under pressure early in the session but remained firmly negative. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.5 basis points to 2.414 percent.



With the increase on the day, the ten-year yield continued to recover after ending Wednesday's trading at its lowest closing level since December of 2017.



The continued weakness among treasuries came amid optimism about the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China.



In a post on Twitter this morning, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described the latest round of high-level U.S. trade talks as 'constructive.'



Mnuchin also said he looks forward to welcoming China's Vice Premier Liu He to continue the important discussions in Washington next week.



Selling pressure in the bond markets was somewhat subdued, however, as traders digested a mixed batch of U.S. economic data.



Early in the day, a report released by the Commerce Department showed personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly less than anticipated in the month of February.



The report said personal income rose by 0.2 percent in February after edging down by 0.1 percent in January. Economists had expected personal income to climb by 0.3 percent.



Reflecting the continued impact of the recent government shutdown, the Commerce Department also released data on personal spending in January but not February.



Personal spending inched up by 0.1 percent in January after falling by 0.6 percent in December, while economists had expected spending to increase by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, a separate Commerce Department report showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. new home sales in the month of February.



The Commerce Department said new home sales surged up by 4.9 percent to an annual rate of 667,000 in February from the revised January rate of 636,000. Economists had expected new home sales to increase by about 1.3 percent.



With the increase in February, new home sales are at their high level since hitting a rate of 672,000 last March and up 0.6 percent compared to the same month a year ago.



Economic data is likely to be in focus next week, as the Labor Department is scheduled to release its closely watched monthly jobs report next Friday.



Reports on retail sales, durable goods orders, and manufacturing and service sector activity are also likely to attract some attention.



