

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures ended modestly higher on Friday, rebounding after steep losses in the previous session, with traders betting on a likely climb of the commodity amid prospects of a disorderly Brexit.



Traders were also weighing the prospects of continued spell of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve amid growing signs of economic slowdown.



The dollar index was up marginally, after swinging between gains and losses. At 97.28, it was up 0.08%, after having moved between 97.20 and 97.34 earlier.



Gold futures for June ended up $3.20, or 0.2%, at $1,298.50 an ounce.



On Thursday, gold futures for June ended down $21.60, or 1.6%, at $1,295.30 an ounce.



For the week, gold futures lost more than 1% and in the month of March, the contract lost about 1.4%.



Silver futures for May ended up $0.137, at $15.110 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.9360 per pound, gaining $0.0635.



Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said today that he is treating the mixed and often weak course of first-quarter data cautiously for the time being, but underscored that the central bank should be patient.



He added that he expected data to improve in the near term.



In U.S. economic news today, personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly less than anticipated in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department.



The report said personal income rose by 0.2% in February after edging down by 0.1% in January. Economists had expected personal income to climb by 0.3%.



Reflecting the continued impact of the recent government shutdown, the Commerce Department also released data on personal spending in January but not February.



Personal spending inched up by 0.1% in January after falling by 0.6% in December, while economists had expected spending to increase by 0.3%.



Another report from the Commerce Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. new home sales in the month of February as well as substantial revisions to the previous data.



The Commerce Department said new home sales surged up by 4.9% to an annual rate of 667,000 in February from the revised January rate of 636,000. Economists had expected new home sales to increase by about 1.3%.



The report also showed the 6.9% plunge in new home sales originally reported for January was revised to an 8.2% spike, although the jump in new home sales in December was also revised to a 3.9% slump.



With the increase in February, new home sales are at their high level since hitting a rate of 672,000 last March and up 0.6% compared to the same month a year ago.



Meanwhile, consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by more than initially estimated in the month of March, according to a report released by the University of Michigan.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for March was upwardly revised to 98.4 from the preliminary reading of 97.8.



Economists had expected the index to be unrevised at 97.8, which would have still been above the final February reading of 93.8.



On the trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on social network Twitter that he and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer concluded constructive trade talks in Beijing.



'I look forward to welcoming China's Vice Premier Liu He to continue these important discussions in Washington next week,' he added.



On Brexit, British MPs today rejected the government's EU withdrawal agreement, by a margin of 58 votes.



Now, the country faces a new deadline of April 12. Meanwhile, the European Union is likely to plan an emergency summit on April 10 to discuss its next move.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX