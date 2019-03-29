Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2019) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the Company has arranged with a single institutional investor a non-brokered private placement of 1,666,666 flow-through units at $0.12 per unit (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $200,000, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The funds will be used for ongoing exploration of EnGold's 100% owned copper, gold, silver, magnetite Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC.

The Units will consist of one flow-through common share and one half of one warrant to purchase additional shares, whereby one whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non flow-through share at a price of $0.16 for period of one year. The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of 7% in cash and 7% broker warrants to a single finder.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper/gold exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC. EnGold's vision is to identify and delineate mineral resources at Lac La Hache that could potentially support an economically feasible and environmentally sustainable underground mining operation. The Spout Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the 2017 G1 Copper Discovery, located within a 7-kilometer area on the property, are all considered by EnGold to be potentially underground minable targets. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving exceptional shareholder and stakeholder value by fulfilling its vision to profitably supply valuable and much needed metals to the global marketplace.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

David Brett

President & CEO

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements." Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

