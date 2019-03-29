Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Novatus Energy extends service agreements to 20 years with Vestas for 1,043 MW fleet in the U.S.

News release from Vestas - American Wind Technology and Novatus Energy

Novatus Energy has signed long-term comprehensive service agreement extensions with Vestas across seven wind projects totalling 1,043 MW in the U.S.

The agreements extend the original Vestas service contracts at the projects from their original ten-year terms, to 20-year terms from their respective project commercial operation dates.

"We are excited to extend our working relationship with Vestas on our U.S. wind portfolio. Vestas has been a key part of our focus on maintaining high availability at our wind projects in a safe and efficient manner. We look forward to continuing that relationship", commented Steve Doyon, CEO of Novatus Energy,

The portfolio includes multiple Vestas turbine models and sites in Maine, Washington, North Dakota, and Texas. With the extensions, Novatus Energy retains access to Vestas' global service network and expertise that help increase performance through data driven fleet optimisation services, predictable operations costs and maximised availability.

"We're proud Novatus Energy has chosen Vestas to ensure the optimised performance of this portfolio and pleased that our existing agreements will be extended so we can continue to help them deliver the lowest cost of energy to their stakeholders for the long-term", said Chris Brown, President of Vestas' North American sales and service organisation.

With 86 GW under service, including more than 8 GW of non-Vestas turbines, Vestas is the wind industry's largest service provider. To deliver the best possible service, Vestas leverages 40+ years of experience, more than 10,000 dedicated service employees and a global service network spanning 65 countries to deliver the lowest cost of operations and service to customers.

About Novatus:

Novatus Energy is a North American privately-held renewable energy platform that currently owns interests in a 1.6 GW portfolio of operational wind and solar projects in the US, consisting of 7 wind projects.

