Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2019) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 27, 2019. Dunham Craig was added to Defiance's board of directors at the meeting. The board now consists of:

Peter Hawley

Darrell Rader

Paul Smith

Ron Sowerby

Randy Smallwood

Dunham Craig

Mr. Craig, P. Geo. was past interim CEO, president of ValOro Resources and has formally worked for Wheaton River Minerals as Vice President of Exploration and Corporate development; Vice President and construction Manager for Glencairn Minerals and Director of Silver Crest Metals Inc & Silver Crest Mining Inc.

The biographies of directors are available at www.defiancesilver.com

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is a district scale resource exploration company advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits. Please visit our YouTube channel for more information on our projects.

