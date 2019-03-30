Mentionworth Media: The Rise of Alternative Business Accomodations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2019 / Temporary apartments are on the rise. Temporary furnished apartments offer clients the ability to stay in a luxuriously furnished apartment at a luxury building, in the location of their choosing, for short periods of time. This strategy is increasingly beneficial for anyone from students looking for a place to stay during their summer internships, to business men/women traveling to a location for an extended business trip or during a relocation to a new city. These fully furnished apartments provide the comfort of a home while on the road. I had the chance to meet Frank Laufer, the founder of Alternative Business Accommodations (ABA). Laufer gave me the insight on how his brand of apartments started out and has grown over time.

Laufer's first business was a dry cleaning company that serviced high rise buildings in Manhattan. They were one of the first to pick up and deliver the laundry directly from a building. As that business became increasingly more popular, Laufer was asked if he knew anyone to clean their apartments. Quickly becoming a serial entrepreneur, Laufer hired a housekeeper staff that would go to these clients' apartments. Before his eyes he watched this strategy grow: 'Before we knew it we were cleaning over 100 furnished apartments,' Frank Laufer recollects. 'It quickly became apparent that the furnished corporate apartment business was better than the dry cleaning business. I quickly jettisoned the dry cleaning business and kept the housekeeping business. I quickly realized that cleaning these furnished corporate apartments was the wrong end of the corporate housing business and from there started renting out my own furnished corporate apartments.'

That was the start of what is now one of the largest luxury furnished apartment providers in the New York City metro area. As the concept of short-term furnished apartment rentals became more prevalent, ABA had to find a way to stick out. 'We put our residents first. I have always believed the furnished corporate apartment should have the things in it you have at home. Also, we were the first company in our business to provide the latest technological advances for no additional charge… from VCRs, to DVD players (back in the day), free domestic long distance, to super fast wifi and most recently smart TV's,' Laufer explained. We always included these items while our competitors would nickel and dime and charge extra. Because ABA included all of these amenities and ensured that their customers felt safe, ABA was able to build and maintain a strong corporate client base. Today, many companies do not allow an employee go into an apartment that has not been previously vetted, or the employee does so at their own peril.

As the times have changed, Frank Laufer has adapted to keep up with the times. His latest venture is Apartunity.com. Apartunity is a cross between Airbnb and Booking.com. It allows for live booking (Booking.com) of furnished apartments (AirBNB) in real timest for his clients looking for safe, vetted apartments from corporate housing providers, something previously not done. His vision has allowed ABA to remain one of the most competitive in the furnished housing business.

