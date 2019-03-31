Novelion Therapeutics, Inc.: Novelion Therapeutics Observes World Lipodystrophy Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases, in association with its subsidiary Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, today announced its observance of World Lipodystrophy Day. World Lipodystrophy Day is an international campaign designed to raise awareness about the impact of living with lipodystrophy.



Interim Chief Executive Officer Ben Harshbarger said, "We stand with the patient community in honor of World Lipodystrophy Day with a mission of increasing awareness and diagnosis of this serious rare disease. Education is an important step towards making an impact for people affected by lipodystrophy, many of whom are undiagnosed and inadequately treated."

Lipodystrophy is a group of rare diseases characterized by a lack of fat tissue. In some patients, it is genetic, and in others it may be acquired. It can be characterized by a widespread lack of fat tissue under the skin (generalized lipodystrophy) or limited lack of fat tissue (partial lipodystrophy). This loss of fat tissue causes a deficit in the hormone leptin leading to multiple medical issues, including severe metabolic complications.

To learn more about lipodystrophy, visit https://www.lipodystrophy.eu/ , www.lipodystrophyunited.org , and www.aelip.org .

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion, through its subsidiary Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies that deliver new standards of care for people living with rare diseases. With a global footprint and an established commercial portfolio, including MYALEPT (metreleptin) and JUXTAPID (lomitapide), our business is supported by differentiated treatments that treat severe and rare diseases.

