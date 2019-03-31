Week 13, the last week in the first quarter. Our ATX defended a plus of more than 10 percent year to date. News came from OMV, KTM, Wienerberger, RHI Magnesita, Andritz, FACC, CA Immo and Polytec. Best ATX stock after the first quarter is SBO.SBO: weekly performance: 4.59%BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -0,21% to 3.034,04 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 10,5%. Up to now there were 37 days with a positive and 26 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,51% away, from the low 10,5%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,5%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,29%. These are the best-performers this week: Lenzing 7,61% in front of SBO 4,59% and Flughafen Wien 4,18%. And the following stocks performed worst: Porr -6,48% in front of Telekom ...

