The palladium price crash (PALLADIUM) of 20 pct in the last week of March was really aggressive. Based on the current state of things it seems our palladium forecast of $2700 is invalid for 2019, it may materialize later. There is one wildcard though: the quarterly chart of palladium. It is for now diverging from the lower timeframes. What does this mean? Moreover, as There Is Always A Bull Market In One Of The 4 Precious Metals is it worth considering another metal? We noted in the palladium price crash article that the damage on the monthly chart was significant. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...