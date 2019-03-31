HANNOVER MESSE 2019: itelligence to Showcase Use Cases and Scenarios for Connected Industry

HANOVER and BIELEFELD, Germany, March 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At booth E12 in hall 7 at the 2019 HANNOVER MESSE from April 1 to 5, itelligence AG is presenting concrete Industry 4.0 application scenarios in the fields of logistics, maintenance, analytics and production. At four different workstations the company is showcasing the numerous ways in which state-of-the-art IT solutions can be used to optimise industrial production and logistics processes, fully in keeping with this year's slogan of the world's most important industrial trade fair: "Integrated Industry - Industrial Intelligence". The embedding of AI methodology in the management of value creation processes and the intensive analytical use of data sources of all kinds have a special significance here.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG: "Digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT) have enormous potential in the industrial context and that's exactly what we are showing in the concrete use cases at our booth. As one of the leading SAP consulting companies, we have been successfully supporting companies for many years on their individual paths towards digitalisation."

itelligence and XERVON: intelligent networking with AI

At the 2019 Hannover Messe, the Bielefeld consultancy is demonstrating how digital innovations in analytics and maintenance can be used for process optimisation and quality assurance, taking its customer XERVON as an example. itelligence is supporting this international service provider for industrial maintenance as one of the winners of the "itelligence of Things" initiative which encourages German companies to start the digital transformation process with concrete projects.

itelligence is assisting XERVON with the conception and implementation of an intelligent industrial plant - based on self-learning algorithms. On water towers, for example, IoT sensors can be used to continuously collect data such as water pressure, temperature and vibrations caused by cooling equipment. This data is then automatically transferred and analysed in detail using ML. "Integration of ML enables large volumes of data to be automatically evaluated and interpreted. From this we get very detailed information about the current state of the plant", says Gerhard Baier, Director Business Analytics and Information Management at itelligence. "Based on the results of this analysis, pump start-up and operating times can be optimised to reduce wear on the pumps. Electricity costs account for a large proportion of operating costs. According to an initial forecast, optimisation potential of six to nine percent is expected.

Optimised material flows in logistics with smart solutions from itelligence

Digital networking offers enormous optimisation opportunities also in logistics, in particular through the automation of logistics processes. At its booth, itelligence is showcasing its in-house development, the Logistics Bridge, which is a solution for Logistics 4.0 that can be implemented within a short time. The program not only enables logistics processes to be automated but also allows for seamless tracking of goods as well as constant product and data security. Not only are the goods automatically identified and tracked by the Logistics Bridge in combination with IoT sensors and SAP Leonardo, but every change of position is also automatically booked in the integrated SAP system as a change of status.

"The itelligence Logistics Bridge provides transparency in real time and therefore a seamless process and inventory overview as well as early detection of exceptional situations, such as delivery delays", explains Wolfgang Möller, Global Director Discrete Industries & Internet of Things, and the itelligence contact at the fair. "In the company itself the itelligence Logistics Bridge can also be used to optimise the sequence of internal goods transport, while recording and monitoring inventory and asset flows outside the company. Overall, material flows within the entire corporate logistics operation can be reliably and transparently optimised."

A small excursion into the application of long-range LoraWan technology in the supply and disposal logistics in conjunction with the precise analytical forecasting methods shows how huge optimisation potential can be achieved even with modest infrastructure investments.

Digital solutions for optimal production planning and control

Visitors to the fair interested in digital innovations in the field of production will be shown a cross-section of SAP solutions for the production planning and control at itelligence's booth. For the mechanical engineering sector in particular, itelligence is demonstrating its fully featured it.manufacturing ERP system. With this smart industry solution, a wide range of requirements in mechanical and plant engineering are covered in a single application - complex production projects can therefore be reliably scaled and efficiently controlled.

itelligence is also using two events at the fair to present concrete insights into the wide variety of options that digital technologies have to offer industry. Solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) will be presented at the Expert Round Table event on April 3 at 6.45 pm in the Robotation Academy, together with cooperation partners HARTING and VDI nachrichten. Speakers include Philip Harting, CEO of the HARTING Technology Group and Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG. On April 2 at 11.20 am in Hall 14, Booth L19, itelligence will be giving a live demonstration of "RoboMe", the world's first management robot. "RoboMe" combines AI-based robotics with technologies for voice recognition and processing to take on day-to-day routine tasks independently.

itelligence

itelligence AG combines innovative SAP software and technology with services and own products to transform IT landscapes and business processes.

As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of local presence, global capabilities, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT - across all of the customer's business areas. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago. itelligence's long-term economic success and important contributions to innovation have been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading IT analysts. itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous awards gained from SAP and leading market analysts.

itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs over 8,000 people across 25 countries. In 2018, itelligence generated 926.6 million euros in total revenues. www.itelligencegroup.com

