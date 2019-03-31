Wienerberger: Wienerberger AG, producer of bricks and a leading supplier of clay roof tiles, enlarges its Managing Board to include a third member. As decided by the Supervisory Board, Ms. Solveig Menard-Galli will assume the newly created position of "Chief Performance Officer" (CPO). Starting on June 1, 2019 as CPO, she will be responsible for the management of further steps to enhance the performance of the Wienerberger Group. Ms. Solveig Menard-Galli will drive the implementation of the Fast Forward 2020 optimization program, which is running since 2018, and advance the associated cultural change within the Group; additionally, she will be in charge of the digitalization strategy of the Wienerberger Group. As of June 1, 2019, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...