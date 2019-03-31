RHI Magnesita: RHI Magnesita announced its 2018 full year results for the year ended 31 December 2018. Revenue for 2018 amounted to Euro 3,081 mn, 21% higher than 2017. The significant growth in revenue is underpinned by strong growth in both the Group's Steel and Industrial Division results, aswell as the favourable market conditions, with positive dynamics in customer industries as well as the raw material pricing environment. The Company reported gross profit of Euro 737 mn in 2018 (2017: Euro 561 mn), as a result of strong selling prices, a high degree of vertical integration and synergies, partially offset by operational issues at certain plants and some supply chain challenges in H2 2018 (which will be an important focus in 2019), representing a gross profit margin of 23.9%, ...

