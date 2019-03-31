FACC: FACC AG, global aerospace leader when it comes to designing, developing and manufacturing advanced aircraft components and systems, reported preliminary figures. According to the communicated forecasts of the management, sales were increased in the financial year 2018/19 by 3.9% to Euro 780.1 mn. The stable development of the aircraft industry and the increase in the production rates of major aircraft programs and the balanced FACC customer and product portfolio were largely responsible for this positive development, the company stated. According to preliminary figures, the operating EBIT in the financial year 2018/19 increased by 7.8% to Euro 52.4 min (comparative value 2017/18: Euro 48.6 mn). After taking into account a negative one-off effect resulting from the impairment of ...

