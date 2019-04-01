

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy said that its subsidiary Energía Costa Azul or ECA LNG received two authorizations from the U.S. Department of Energy or DOE to export U.S. produced natural gas to Mexico and to re-export liquefied natural gas or LNG to countries that do not have a free-trade agreement (non-FTA) with the U.S., from its Phase 1 and Phase 2 liquefaction-export facilities in development in Baja California, Mexico.



ECA LNG Phase 1 development opportunity is a single train LNG facility to be located adjacent to the existing LNG receipt terminal. It is expected to utilize current LNG storage tanks, marine berth and associated facilities.



Phase 2 of the project will include the addition of two trains and one LNG storage tank. The DOE authorizations allow the export of 636 billion cubic feet (Bcf) a year of U.S. sourced LNG from these infrastructure projects. Phase 2 of the project will require additional DOE approval in order to export its full expected capacity.



The existing ECA receipt terminal was the first LNG receipt terminal constructed on North America's West Coast. Located about 15 miles north of Ensenada, Baja California, it began commercial operations in 2008 and is capable of processing up to 1 Bcf of natural gas per day.



The DOE approval comes as the company prepares to discuss the U.S. LNG market this week at the 19th International Conference & Exhibition on LNG (LNG2019), in Shanghai.



