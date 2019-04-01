

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Co. (K) is near a deal to sell its Keebler, Famous Amos and fruit snacks units to Ferrero in a deal worth between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, CNBC reported.



Italy-based Ferrero owns Nutella and bought Nestle's U.S. candy business in January 2018.



Kellogg has been looking to sell some of its snack-food brands for months as it looks to refocus on its core products. Ferrero beat out Hostess Brands for the cookie brands, CNBC said, and a deal may be announced as soon as Monday.



