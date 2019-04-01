Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) held its annual entrance ceremony for new employees today at 11:00 a.m. in Jimu Main Hall at TMC headquarters in Toyota City.1,492 new employees attended the ceremony.Participants, totaling approximately 38 people, comprised 22 executives (including Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada, Vice Chairman Shigeru Hayakawa, and President Akio Toyoda), 16 representatives from the Toyota Motor Workers' Union and various management groups, as well as division representatives.For the FY2019 Recruitment Statistics, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.