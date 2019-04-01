Jeanette Wong and William C. Dudley are nominated for election to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG at the Annual General Meeting. Ann F. Godbehere and Michel Demaré will not stand for re-election after 10 years of Board membership. The UBS Group AG Board of Directors intends to propose to shareholders an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.70 per share for the financial year 2018, an increase of 8% compared with the previous year.

The UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place at the St. Jakobshalle, Basel, on 2 May 2019 and begins at 10:30 a.m. The invitation to the AGM including explanatory information on individual agenda items is available on the UBS website via the following link: www.ubs.com/agm. Representatives of the media may register to attend the UBS Group AG AGM by 22 April 2019.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2019 of UBS Group AG

1. Approval of the UBS Group AG management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements for the financial year 2018

2. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Compensation Report 2018

3. Appropriation of total profit and distribution of ordinary dividend out of capital contribution reserve

3.1. Appropriation of total profit

3.2. Distribution of ordinary dividend out of capital contribution reserve

4. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2018

5. Re-election of members of the Board of Directors

5.1. Axel A. Weber as Chairman of the Board of Directors

5.2. David Sidwell

5.3. Jeremy Anderson

5.4. Reto Francioni

5.5. Fred Hu

5.6. Julie G. Richardson

5.7. Isabelle Romy

5.8. Robert W. Scully

5.9. Beatrice Weder di Mauro

5.10. Dieter Wemmer

6. Election of new members to the Board of Directors

6.1. William C. Dudley

6.2. Jeanette Wong

7. Election of the members of the Compensation Committee

7.1. Julie G. Richardson

7.2. Dieter Wemmer

7.3. Reto Francioni

7.4. Fred Hu

8. Approval of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board

8.1. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2019 AGM to the 2020 AGM

8.2. Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2018

8.3. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2020

9. Re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss Beilstein AG, Zurich

10. Re-election of the auditors, Ernst Young Ltd,Basel

