ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The invitation can be found on ABB's investor relations website at www.abb.com/agm.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB is today a leader in digital industries with four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by its common ABB Ability digital platform. ABB's market-leading Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190331005075/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 43 317 71 11

Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com

ABB Ltd

Affolternstrasse 44

8050 Zurich

Switzerland