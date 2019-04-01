

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) on Monday published agenda for its Annual General Meeting scheduled at the St. Jakobshalle, Basel, on May 2.



The Board of Directors will nominate Jeanette Wong and William Dudley for election to the Board at the AGM. Ann Godbehere and Michel Demaré will not stand for re-election after 10 years of Board membership.



As announced earlier, UBS' Board intends to propose to shareholders an ordinary dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs per share for the financial year 2018, an increase of 8% compared with the previous year.



The agenda for the meeting also includes approval of fiscal 2018 results, Compensation Report 2018 and election of the members of the Compensation Committee.



The Compensation Committee would include Julie Richardson, Dieter Wemmer, Reto Francioni and Fred Hu.



