NEOVACS: Neovacs announces an agreement with Biosyn GmbH to diversify its supply of Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH)

NEOVACS ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT WITH BIOSYN GmbH

TO DIVERSIFY ITS SUPPLY OF KEYHOLE LIMPET HEMOCYANIN (KLH)

Paris et Boston, april 1st 2019 - 07h30 CEST - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune diseases, today announces that the company has signed a new supply agreement with the German company biosyn GmbH to diversify its sourcing of KLH, one of the three components required to manufacture its therapeutic vaccine IFNa Kinoid.

As a pre-requisite to this supply agreement, Neovacs has validated the protein produced by biosyn GmbH to meet the needs for the development of the manufacturing process of the IFNa Kinoid vaccine and the phase III clinical batches requirements, as well as for the future market launch.

KLH produced by biosyn GmbH is registered as a bladder cancer drug in key pharmaceutical markets, including two European Countries. It is also used as a carrier protein for conjugated vaccines manufacturing. This raw material is GMP grade and its regulatory file is regularly updated.

About biosyn

biosyn Arzneimittel GmbH is a pharmaceutical and biotech company based in Fellbach, Germany. It specializes in trace elements, is a world market leader for high-dose selenium injections,developer and operator of two unique GMP manufacturing operations for producing active ingredients, and in the biotech sector, is actively involved in the production of glycoprotein isolated from the Megathura crenulata, a sea snail found in California.

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform

