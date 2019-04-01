

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the planned acquisition of IFM Tre, a subsidiary of IFM Therapeutics. The company said the acquisition will give Novartis full rights to IFM Tre's portfolio of NLRP3 inhibitors. Novartis will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of IFM Tre. In addition, IFM Tre will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for downstream milestone payments. IFM and Novartis anticipate the transaction will close during the second quarter of 2019.



Jay Bradner, President of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, stated: 'The three inhibitors in the IFM Tre pipeline include: IFM-2427, a clinical-stage systemic antagonist for an array of chronic inflammatory disorders, including gout, atherosclerosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); a preclinical-stage gut-directed molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and a preclinical-stage central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant molecule. These programs complement the existing Novartis pipeline of anti-inflammatory medicines.'



