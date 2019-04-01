

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced Monday that its ipatasertib in combination with Tecentriq and chemotherapy shows promising anti-tumour activity in triple-negative breast cancer in early phase trial.



Ipatasertib is an oral, highly specific, investigational medicine designed to target and bind to all three isoforms of AKT, which blocks the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway and may prevent cancer cell growth and survival.



The Phase Ib study evaluated the efficacy and safety for the combination of ipatasertib, Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and chemotherapy (paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane [paclitaxel albumin-bound particles for injectable suspension]) as a first-line treatment option for people with advanced triple-negative breast cancer or TNBC.



The combination treatment demonstrated a confirmed objective response rate of 73%, irrespective of tumour biomarker status. The median duration of follow-up was 6.1 months.



Roche will present the initial results at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2019 annual congress.



Trial enrolment for the Phase 1b study is ongoing. Later this year, Roche will initiate a pivotal multi-center, randomised, double-blind Phase III study investigating the combination of ipatasertib, atezolizumab and paclitaxel as first-line therapy for locally advanced/metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.



