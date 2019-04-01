Located in London's West End law firm Seddons has a strong reputation for both commercial and private work. The firm has now announced that the firm's lawyers and support staff are certified by LTC4 the industry-recognized standard for legal technology competence in both the Security and Managing Documents E-Mail core competencies.

Training was provided via an online portal developed by one of LTC4's vendor community, Capensys. This allowed individuals to learn and practice in their own time before undertaking an online certification assessment, with Seddons' trainer on hand to help and support them. The programme was immensely successful everybody passed the certification.

"Our goal was to ensure efficiency across the business," says James Temple, Chief Operating Officer. "We want to provide clients with the best service possible, ensuring we get maximum value from the technologies in which we have invested. LTC4's Learning Plans provide us with a framework that enables us to achieve those goals."

Seddons chose LTC4 as THE standard for competency and certification in the legal industry. For the security course the entire firm took part in a Sentinel Security Awareness program. To bring themselves up to speed with best practice in the Managing Documents and E-Mails workflows, Seddons used e-learning from Capensys plus custom e-learning created by the firm with Adobe Presenter. The firm used an online evaluation tool which had been approved by LTC4 for assessment and results were stored in the firm's Learning Management System. The whole process, including creating the e-learning for the firm's document and practice management system (Proclaim), took approximately 4 months.

Future plans include training and assessment aligned to the LTC4 Working with Legal Documents Learning Plan and the whole firm will undertake a repeat assessment of the Security Learning Plan every 6 to 12 months to ensure they remain vigilant and aware of all cyber risks. LTC4's Time and Billing Learning Plan will be undertaken at a later date.

About LTC4 (Legal Technology Core Competencies Certification Coalition)

LTC4 Learning Plans were designed by leading law firms across the world to maintain a set of legal technology core competencies and certification that:

Are workflow-based (as opposed to feature-based)

Are sufficiently flexible for firms to use in the way which suits them (incorporating their own best practices).

Allow for any training or assessment method

For more information email: info@ltc4.org or go to http://www.ltc4.org/

