EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Director change

Further to the announcement made on 13 March 2019, the Board confirms that Mr Tom Walker has been appointed as a Director of the Company with effect from 1 April 2019.

There are no further details or disclosures required under section 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to his appointment.

1 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF