EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change
London, March 29
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
Director change
Further to the announcement made on 13 March 2019, the Board confirms that Mr Tom Walker has been appointed as a Director of the Company with effect from 1 April 2019.
There are no further details or disclosures required under section 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules in relation to his appointment.
1 April 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF