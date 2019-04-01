Alien Metals Limited - Grant of Share Options
PR Newswire
London, March 29
ALIEN METALS
Trading Symbols
AIM: UFO
FWB: I3A1
1 April 2019
Alien Metals Ltd
("Alien" or "the Company")
Grant of Share Options
Alien Metals Ltd, the AIM quoted exploration and development company reports today that following a recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, it has granted options over the Common shares of the Company ("Options") to directors and employees under the terms of the Company's EMI Share Option Plan, which also makes provision for the award of non-EMI share options, as set out below.
The Premium as set out below, is by reference to the closing mid-market price of 0.15 pence on 29 March 2019, and ranges from 20% to 67%.
Peter Taylor (Chief Executive Officer)
|No. EMI Options
|Exercise Price (pence)
|Exercisable from
|Exercisable to
|5,000,000
|0.180 (20% Premium)
|29 March 2019
|28 March 2024
|5,000,000
|0.189 (26% Premium)
|29 June 2019
|28 March 2024
|10,000,000
|0.227 (51% Premium)
|29 September 2019
|28 March 2024
Dan Smith (Non-Executive Director)
|No. Unapproved Options
|Exercise Price (pence)
|Exercisable from
|Exercisable to
|3,085,627
|0.25 (67% Premium)
|29 June 2019
|28 March 2024
|3,085,627
|0.25 (67% Premium)
|29 September 2019
|28 March 2024
|6,171,255
|0.25 (67% Premium)
|29 March 2020
|28 March 2024
James Cable (Independent Non-Executive Director)
|No. Unapproved Options
|Exercise Price (pence)
|Exercisable from
|Exercisable to
|1,100,000
|0.25 (67% Premium)
|29 March 2019
|28 March 2024
Employees
|No. EMI Options
|Exercise Price (pence)
|Exercisable from
|Exercisable to
|1,100,000
|0.25 (67% Premium)
|29 March 2019
|28 March 2024
The aggregate number of share options awarded on 29 March 2019 was 34,542,509, representing 4.8% of the Companies issued share capital. Under the terms of the Company's EMI Share Option Plan, Options over 287,089 Common Shares of the Company remain available.
Following this award of Options, the directors have the following interests in shares and options of the Company:
|Director
|No. Shares
|Percentage
|Peter Taylor
|16,800,000
|2.35%
|Dennis Edmonds
|-
|-
|James Cable
|-
|-
|Chris Gordon
|-
|-
|Dan Smith
|-
|-
|Director
|No. Options
|Exercise Price (pence)
|Exercisable from
|Exercisable to
|Peter Taylor
|5,000,000
5,000,000
10,000,000
|0.180
0.189
0.227
|29 March 2019
29 June 2019
29 September 2019
|28 March 2024
28 March 2024
28 March 2024
|Dennis Edmonds
|17,142,373
|0.25
|15 May 2018
|14 May 2023
|James Cable
|500,000
1,100,000
|1.00
0.25
|10 February 2017
29 March 2019
|9 February 2022
28 March 2024
|Chris Gordon
|17,142,373
|0.25
|15 May 2018
|14 May 2023
|Dan Smith
|3,085,627
3,085,627
6,171,255
|0.25
0.25
0.25
|29 June 2019
29 September 2019
29 March 2020
|28 March 2024
28 March 2024
28 March 2024
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
For further information please visit the Company's website atwww.alienmetals.uk, or contact:
|Alien Metals Limited
Dennis Edmonds, Executive Chairman
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
|Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles/Annabel Atkins
Tel: +44 (0)774 884 3871
|Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
www.beaumontcornish.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396
|First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson
Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212
Notes to Editors
Alien Metals Limited is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, where strong operational controls can be assured.
In addition to its acquisition led strategy, the Board has commenced a strategic review of the Company's established portfolio of silver exploration projects in Mexico covering an area of approximately 1,500 hectares, to identify opportunities for their development and/or monetisation.