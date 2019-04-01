sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,002 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2N4F4 ISIN: VGG017351021 Ticker-Symbol: I3A1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIEN METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIEN METALS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.04.2019 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Alien Metals Limited - Grant of Share Options

Alien Metals Limited - Grant of Share Options

PR Newswire

London, March 29

ALIEN METALS

Trading Symbols
AIM: UFO
FWB: I3A1

1 April 2019

Alien Metals Ltd
("Alien" or "the Company")

Grant of Share Options

Alien Metals Ltd, the AIM quoted exploration and development company reports today that following a recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, it has granted options over the Common shares of the Company ("Options") to directors and employees under the terms of the Company's EMI Share Option Plan, which also makes provision for the award of non-EMI share options, as set out below.

The Premium as set out below, is by reference to the closing mid-market price of 0.15 pence on 29 March 2019, and ranges from 20% to 67%.

Peter Taylor (Chief Executive Officer)

No. EMI OptionsExercise Price (pence)Exercisable fromExercisable to
5,000,0000.180 (20% Premium)29 March 201928 March 2024
5,000,0000.189 (26% Premium)29 June 201928 March 2024
10,000,0000.227 (51% Premium)29 September 201928 March 2024


Dan Smith (Non-Executive Director)

No. Unapproved OptionsExercise Price (pence)Exercisable fromExercisable to
3,085,6270.25 (67% Premium)29 June 201928 March 2024
3,085,6270.25 (67% Premium)29 September 201928 March 2024
6,171,2550.25 (67% Premium)29 March 202028 March 2024


James Cable (Independent Non-Executive Director)

No. Unapproved OptionsExercise Price (pence)Exercisable fromExercisable to
1,100,0000.25 (67% Premium)29 March 201928 March 2024


Employees

No. EMI OptionsExercise Price (pence)Exercisable fromExercisable to
1,100,0000.25 (67% Premium)29 March 201928 March 2024


The aggregate number of share options awarded on 29 March 2019 was 34,542,509, representing 4.8% of the Companies issued share capital. Under the terms of the Company's EMI Share Option Plan, Options over 287,089 Common Shares of the Company remain available.


Following this award of Options, the directors have the following interests in shares and options of the Company:

DirectorNo. SharesPercentage
Peter Taylor16,800,0002.35%
Dennis Edmonds--
James Cable--
Chris Gordon--
Dan Smith--


DirectorNo. OptionsExercise Price (pence)Exercisable fromExercisable to
Peter Taylor5,000,000
5,000,000
10,000,000		0.180
0.189
0.227		29 March 2019
29 June 2019
29 September 2019		28 March 2024
28 March 2024
28 March 2024
Dennis Edmonds17,142,3730.2515 May 201814 May 2023
James Cable500,000
1,100,000		1.00
0.25		10 February 2017
29 March 2019		9 February 2022
28 March 2024
Chris Gordon17,142,3730.2515 May 201814 May 2023
Dan Smith3,085,627
3,085,627
6,171,255		0.25
0.25
0.25		29 June 2019
29 September 2019
29 March 2020		28 March 2024
28 March 2024
28 March 2024


This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please visit the Company's website atwww.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited
Dennis Edmonds, Executive Chairman
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599		Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Felicity Winkles/Annabel Atkins
Tel: +44 (0)774 884 3871
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
www.beaumontcornish.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396		First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson
Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212

Notes to Editors
Alien Metals Limited is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to its acquisition led strategy, the Board has commenced a strategic review of the Company's established portfolio of silver exploration projects in Mexico covering an area of approximately 1,500 hectares, to identify opportunities for their development and/or monetisation.


© 2019 PR Newswire