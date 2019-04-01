Alien Metals Limited - Grant of Share Options

ALIEN METALS

Alien Metals Ltd, the AIM quoted exploration and development company reports today that following a recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, it has granted options over the Common shares of the Company ("Options") to directors and employees under the terms of the Company's EMI Share Option Plan, which also makes provision for the award of non-EMI share options, as set out below.

The Premium as set out below, is by reference to the closing mid-market price of 0.15 pence on 29 March 2019, and ranges from 20% to 67%.



Peter Taylor (Chief Executive Officer)

No. EMI Options Exercise Price (pence) Exercisable from Exercisable to 5,000,000 0.180 (20% Premium) 29 March 2019 28 March 2024 5,000,000 0.189 (26% Premium) 29 June 2019 28 March 2024 10,000,000 0.227 (51% Premium) 29 September 2019 28 March 2024



Dan Smith (Non-Executive Director)

No. Unapproved Options Exercise Price (pence) Exercisable from Exercisable to 3,085,627 0.25 (67% Premium) 29 June 2019 28 March 2024 3,085,627 0.25 (67% Premium) 29 September 2019 28 March 2024 6,171,255 0.25 (67% Premium) 29 March 2020 28 March 2024



James Cable (Independent Non-Executive Director)

No. Unapproved Options Exercise Price (pence) Exercisable from Exercisable to 1,100,000 0.25 (67% Premium) 29 March 2019 28 March 2024



Employees

No. EMI Options Exercise Price (pence) Exercisable from Exercisable to 1,100,000 0.25 (67% Premium) 29 March 2019 28 March 2024



The aggregate number of share options awarded on 29 March 2019 was 34,542,509, representing 4.8% of the Companies issued share capital. Under the terms of the Company's EMI Share Option Plan, Options over 287,089 Common Shares of the Company remain available.





Following this award of Options, the directors have the following interests in shares and options of the Company:

Director No. Shares Percentage Peter Taylor 16,800,000 2.35% Dennis Edmonds - - James Cable - - Chris Gordon - - Dan Smith - -





Director No. Options Exercise Price (pence) Exercisable from Exercisable to Peter Taylor 5,000,000

5,000,000

10,000,000 0.180

0.189

0.227 29 March 2019

29 June 2019

29 September 2019 28 March 2024

28 March 2024

28 March 2024 Dennis Edmonds 17,142,373 0.25 15 May 2018 14 May 2023 James Cable 500,000

1,100,000 1.00

0.25 10 February 2017

29 March 2019 9 February 2022

28 March 2024 Chris Gordon 17,142,373 0.25 15 May 2018 14 May 2023 Dan Smith 3,085,627

3,085,627

6,171,255 0.25

0.25

0.25 29 June 2019

29 September 2019

29 March 2020 28 March 2024

28 March 2024

28 March 2024



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Alien Metals Limited is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to its acquisition led strategy, the Board has commenced a strategic review of the Company's established portfolio of silver exploration projects in Mexico covering an area of approximately 1,500 hectares, to identify opportunities for their development and/or monetisation.