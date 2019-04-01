Terveystalo Plc: Press release: Terveystalo continues to grow its footprint in well-being services: Kajaanin OMT-Fysioterapia Oy to become part of Terveystalo

Terveystalo is acquiring Kajaanin OMT-Fysioterapia Oy as at 29 March 2019. The company's employees will be transferred to Terveystalo as old employees and the operations will continue on the same premises as before in Kajaani.

Kajaanin OMT-Fysioterapia Oy provides physiotherapy services. The company employs 5 physiotherapists. In 2017, the company's revenue was approximately EUR 0.3 million.

"We welcome the staff of Kajaanin OMT-Fysioterapia Oy to Terveystalo. The services of the company complement our own offering, and as a result of the transaction we will be able to offer a wider range of physiotherapy services in the Kajaani region," says Hanna Puhakka who is charge of Terveystalo's well-being operations.

"In the acquisition, we will become part of the nationwide Terveystalo. Terveystalo has the resources to invest in the know-how of our employees, as well as the development of customer-centric services. High quality of care is important in all our operations to both us and Terveystalo," says Petteri Haikola from Kajaanin OMT-Fysioterapia Oy.



For further information, please contact:

Terveystalo, Director, Well-being Services, Hanna Puhakka, tel. +358 30 633 1614

Kajaanin OMT-Fysioterapia Oy, Petteri Haikola, tel. +358 40 578 5378



