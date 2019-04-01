Evotec AG: EVOTEC AG COMPLETES CONVERSION INTO EVOTEC SE

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2019 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that it has completed its conversion into a company under European law (Societas Europaea, "SE") with its registration in the commercial register of the District Court of Hamburg. It will operate under the registered name Evotec SE with the commercial register number HRB 156381 effective immediately and its headquarters will remain in Hamburg. The new legal form has no impact on the Company's day-to-day operations.



Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec SE, commented: "This conversion into a European Company reflects the continuing European and international focus of the whole Evotec Group, with subsidiaries in France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, UK and the USA. We're excited about further growing our diverse organisation and corporate culture in this international environment."



Evotec's Annual General Meeting 2018 had voted in favour of this conversion on 20 June 2018. Evotec then started the conversion process, which also involved a mandatory agreement regarding the future arrangements for employee involvement. Evotec will maintain its current two-tier board structure, consisting of a Management Board and a Supervisory Board. Upon the effectiveness of the conversion, the shareholders of Evotec AG have automatically become shareholders of Evotec SE and trading in Evotec shares is not affected.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,600 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540658/EVOTEC-AG-COMPLETES-CONVERSION-INTO-EVOTEC-SE