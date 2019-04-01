Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: 2018 Annual Report and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 01-Apr-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep ("eve" or the "Company") 2018 Annual Report and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting Following the announcement on 12 March 2019 of its audited results for the year-ended 31 December 2018, the Company is pleased to announce that it has published its 2018 Annual Report and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.00am on Thursday 2 May 2019 at the offices of Norton Rose Fulbright, 3 More London Riverside, London SE1 2AQ. Copies of the 2018 Annual Report and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders and are available to view on the Company's website at https://investor.evemattress.co.uk/. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Peel Hunt LLP (NOMAD and +44(0)20 7418 8900 broker) Dan Webster George Sellar Guy Pengelley M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: NOA TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 8015 EQS News ID: 793925 End of Announcement EQS News Service

