Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: New commercial order for InVMA 01-Apr-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 April 2019 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") New commercial order for InVMA Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, InVMA Limited ("InVMA"), a leading PTC IoT partner and ThingWorx System Integrator, has secured an initial order worth GBP250,000 to InVMA, to provide services to a leading Aerospace and Defence organisation, through its partners DXC, Dell and ECA Services. InVMA and its partners will work together to enable an innovative Smart Factory implementation, combining information technology and operational technology to increase visibility and drive improvements to the customer's manufacturing quality and efficiency. InVMA Chairman and Tern director, Bruce Leith, said, "This is a significant new order for InVMA, utilising its strategic partner network. We believe that this project has the potential to transform the way in which this leading Aerospace and Defence organisation works. This project takes full advantage of InVMA's information technology / operational technology convergence capabilities, and provides an opportunity to identify, build and wrap features for their products." This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. **ENDS** Enquiries Tern plc Via Newgate Communications Al Sisto, CEO Sarah Payne, Finance Director Tel: 0203 328 5656 Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley Tel: 020 7659 1234 Whitman Howard (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 PR Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 8016 EQS News ID: 793939 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 01, 2019 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)