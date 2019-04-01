Enzymatica AB: - Publication of the annual report 2018

Press release

1 April, 2019

Enzymatica - publication of the annual report 2018

Enzymatica announces today that the annual report 2018 is available on the company's web site www.enzymatica.se. The annual report is produced in Swedish. A brief English version of the annual report is available on the English version of the website.

About Enzymatica AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells medical devices for infection-related diseases. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is ColdZyme Mouth Spray, which can prevent colds and reduce the duration of disease. The product has been launched in about ten markets. The strategy is to continue to grow by strengthening the Company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com .

